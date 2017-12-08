How Much Does Affordable Housing Cost

This conversation comes up a lot in the urban hellhole for reasons I don't quite understand. We have a lot of cheap housing here, and the "gentrified" areas are still a pretty small part of the city. We also have a lot of poor people and that is bad because they are so poor that nothing is affordable for them.
But "everybody" agrees affordable housing is a noble and good goal. I'm not even arguing with this, I just have no idea what people think is "affordable." Saying the word doesn't make it so.