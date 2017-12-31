Sunday, December 31, 2017

I Suppose He Has 10 Days Left

I'm not sure at what point Vaporware becomes consumer and investor fraud, but...




This is summon, as described initially.

Elon Musk has announced a new feature for the Tesla Model S that will allow you to ‘summon’ it to and from a parking spot, meaning it’ll drive itself in and out of the garage. Good news then, if you really hate parking.

And if you hate driving across country? Even better news. “Eventually, your Tesla will be able to drive anywhere across the country to meet you, charging itself along the way,” the company announced.

These are Tesla owners, much later, discussing summon.
