I Suppose He Has 10 Days Left

In ~2 years, summon should work anywhere connected by land & not blocked by borders, eg you're in LA and the car is in NY— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 10, 2016
This is summon, as described initially.
Elon Musk has announced a new feature for the Tesla Model S that will allow you to ‘summon’ it to and from a parking spot, meaning it’ll drive itself in and out of the garage. Good news then, if you really hate parking.
And if you hate driving across country? Even better news. “Eventually, your Tesla will be able to drive anywhere across the country to meet you, charging itself along the way,” the company announced.
These are Tesla owners, much later, discussing summon.