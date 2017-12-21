Thursday, December 21, 2017
Infallible Great Men
The internet exposes you to lots of people you might not otherwise come across, and one interesting group are the fanboys of infallible Great Men. I'm not giving examples of these Great Men to criticize them specifically. That isn't the point. Elon Musk and Steve Jobs come to mind. There are others and they aren't limited to tech or any position on the political spectrum. Again, this isn't about whether those guys specifically are Good or Bad, just that if you say one bad thing about any of them on the internet you're going to get a disproportionately angry response from certain quarters. I mean, maybe Musk is great but...but none of us perfect, and does he really need the Elon Musk defense squad?
