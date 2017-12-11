IT'S ONLY FAIR IF TRUMP RESIGNS!!@!#^&*^@#$*&

People should bow out of public life - face some minimal consequences for their actions - or they shouldn't. It isn't a deal between "sides." It's fair to hold the "objective media" accountable for what they focus on and what they don't - one could forgive the casual news consumer for thinking Harvey Weinstein was both Hillary's lover and son and that he actually procured all of his victims to be sex slaves for her - but the universe doesn't actually dish out justice in this fashion.
To the extent that we hold "our side" to account we should do it on our terms, not theirs.