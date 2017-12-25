Even in the early days of the internet, the Star Wars Holiday Special was kind of a myth. People whispered about it, but nobody really believed it was real. "Streaming video" was not a thing back then. So people talked about it and described it but... it was a myth. How could this be real?
I am pretty sure I saw it when it was on TV. The one time it was on TV. I remember reading about it on nerd forums in the late 90s when people would debate whether it was actually real. It's real! God it's horrible.