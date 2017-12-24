Sunday, December 24, 2017
Smug
One weird question I get from suburban friends is... how do you shop for groceries??? OK I don't have kids so that task is a bit simpler but you can actually shop for food without a giant parking lot. There are 4 giant supermarkets within 12 minutes walking distance from me (2 have parking garages, 2 have lots if that's your thing...you can actaully drive if you want to). Also I live right by the Italian Market which is where Rocky runs by flaming garbage cans but is also an open air produce market with butchers and fishmongers and Italian and Mexican specialty stores. Also the Reading Terminal Market is an 8 minute bus ride away and that's where all your dreams come true.
by Atrios at 11:45