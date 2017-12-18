A major power outage halted air traffic Sunday at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport for 11 hours, grounding all of the hub's outgoing flights and halting incoming traffic for tens of thousands of travelers hoping to land at the world's busiest airport.
Shit happens, but functioning backup generators should... should... be a priority.
A few years back London got a bit of snow. OK, fine, London doesn't deal with snow of any nontrivial amount very often so you don't expect things to be perfect, but it was revealed that Heathrow basically didn't have a snow plan. That doesn't mean they didn't have a perfect one, it means they basically didn't have one. The airport operators had focused on running the best airport mall they could - that's how they were raking in the dough - and weren't too concerned with the rest of the whole running the airport thing. Lots of functions are handled by individual airlines and their contractors, but an airport shut by snow needs a bit more collective action.