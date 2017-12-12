Tuesday, December 12, 2017
The Bye-Bell
One thing which has long confused me is how self-professed Christians who believe that the bye-bell is everything and they're going to spend eternity being digested in Satan's bowels if they don't follow it correctly have no idea what's in there. I know that none of this applies to all Christians (either the lack of knowledge or the belief in a literal hell) but it does for a lot of US Christians. I also don't mean that they lack some sort of deep theological training or that I am saying, ACTUALLY what the Bible says is... I mean trivial things that even an atheist like me knows. Name the four Evangelists. What are the Old and New Testaments. That kind of thing.
by Atrios at 21:00