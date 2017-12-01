Friday, December 01, 2017
The Kids Today
"Generational war" is more the tool than the motive, and I certainly recognize that not all seniors in this country are rich, but given the voting realities - old people vote conservative, and plutocrats bankroll those conservatives - this is about picking the pockets of the younger people and mostly leaving older people alone. When they come for Social Security they'll phase it in so that current beneficiaries will be mostly protected and the youngs, who never had defined benefit plans, will be left with little. Homeownership is the other way people "save" for retirement, and while that has never been a particularly ideal part of our policy, it has provided some additional retirement insurance. That's going away, too, for the youngs. Not much left.
