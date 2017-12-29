The NYT Does Not Understand Journalism

It's so bad it doesn't deserve the hate clicks. NYT journalist gets to interview Trump. Journalist basically says, "just pretend you're tweeting for 45 minutes." Trump monologues. Journalist nods along. NYT reporters get very defensive.
The point of being a good interviewer is being a good interviewer. That isn't one thing, of course, but it certainly isn't failing to ask a single follow up question or ever pressing the president to explain his YUGE KNOWLEDGE about, well, everything. He knows the most things of any president about all the big bills, you see. Obvious follow up..."name one." "Tell me something about the tax bill." Anything?