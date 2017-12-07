The Trump Promises

Anyone who really believed Trump's better campaign promises was a sucker, but I am annoyed that people pretend he didn't make them. Yes he won on bigotry, but he also won on defending Medicare and Social Security and other similar things. That Trump is only keeping his Pepe promises doesn't mean that he didn't make other ones and pundits should stop saying that this is what people voted for. Remember Trump the "populist"? It was bullshit, but it was the campaign.
Also, too, populism in a democracy should not be an epithet. It's, you know, democracy.