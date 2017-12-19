There's A Simple Solution

People who don’t carry cash aren’t oblivious to the plight of these workers. Maya Chung, 27, hasn’t carried paper money since she was a teenager, instead relying on a combination of digital apps, PayPal and plastic to get through her day. Her building in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn doesn’t have a doorman, but when she visits the nail salon she perpetually finds herself embarrassed not to have cash for gratuities.
“Every time I go there without cash they miss out on their tips cause they don’t have the mechanism to put it on the credit card, and I always feel bad,” said Ms. Chung, a digital reporter at InsideEdition.com. Still, she can’t seem to remember to visit the A.T.M. before she goes. “I’m just not thinking about it because I’m so programmed to never have cash on me.”
I get annoyed by people who don't carry cash. I don't mean having 200 bucks in your pocket at all times, but 20 or so. I don't care how convenient all the other payment methods are, they just don't work everywhere.