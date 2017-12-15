Visionaries

One reason mass transit is so crappy most places in the US - even where it exists - is too many of the people involved in the planning have never actually used it. People like Musk come along and tell them something cool and they actually listen. This is probably the stupidest idea I have ever heard but lots of people think it sounds cool. Even if it worked perfectly as envisioned the capacity of such a system would be ridiculously low.
What if it's my car...but better and faster and has no congestion and takes me anywhere I want to go! Cool idea, bro. See you on the 405.