Voter Suppression

It isn't news to be that Republicans have been deeply in engaged in this for a long time (obviously historically but more recently in new and different ways). What are the "democrats" (very broadly defined including every left-leaning activist group including this sucky blog if you want) doing about it?
I pay a reasonable amount of attention to this stuff and I'm not aware that enough is being done. Tell me I am wrong! I get that there are limits to what can be done against Republican legislatures and governors and conservative judges and...I'm not stupid. I don't think The Left can wave their magic wand and fix that problem.
But I do suspect that if you have, say, 10 million bucks to spend on a campaign, paying an army of people to drive people to the DMV/courthouse/whereeveryougottago instead of paying ads for on the 11 o'clock news might be a smart choice.. I could be wrong!
Gotta do what you can within the constraints. If you gotta hire people to hunt up birth certificates do that. If you gotta pay people to run buses from nursing homes to DMVs do that. I have no idea what you need to do (varies by location, obviously) but...do those things.