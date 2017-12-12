We Went To The Murder Club And Roy Moore Didn't Murder Anyone. Good Guy.

Staehle said that, when he and Moore arrived, they soon realized the man had taken them to a brothel. The third man, Staehle suggested, essentially tricked them. “I could tell you what I saw but I don’t want to,” Staehle said mischievously.
“There were certainly pretty girls. And they were girls. They were young. Some were very young,” Staehle acknowledged. But according to Staehle, Moore was shocked by what he saw. “We shouldn’t be here, I’m leaving,” Moore said, according to Staehle.
They asked the third man to leave with them but he didn’t want to. So Staehle and Moore took his Jeep and left him there all night with sex workers, who they agreed were underage. The man returned to base the next morning on the back of a motorcycle, Staehle said with a grin.
There are so many things wrong about this that one doesn't know where to begin. I guess I'll just leave it at: if someone I know ever asks me to write a recommendation letter, I hope I don't front it with "Good person. Did not have sex with child prostitutes even when he had the opportunity."