What Are We Going To Do, Bomb Them All?

The United Nations General Assembly has overwhelmingly rejected the Trump administration's decision to recognize the disputed city of Jerusalem as Israel's capital. By a lopsided 128-9 vote Thursday, the diplomats gathered in New York City ignored U.S. objections and approved a resolution calling on countries to avoid moving their embassies to Jerusalem.
The scary thing is we might bomb them all, but the Trump administration abandoning anything resembling sane diplomacy might not be the worst thing in the world. Except for the bombing part, of course. We actually don't have to influence everything the world, and it's far from clear that it's good when we do. "America's Decline" in the sense of other countries tuning us out has been going on since the Bush administration. Their obsession with Iraq led to them ignoring the rest of the world, and I never had the sense that the Obama administration reversed that very much (above my pay grade!). (I don't mean Obama was BAD LIKE BUSH I mean our focus narrowed and our influence shrank).