What Law Was Broken?

HOUSTON - A man has been arrested on multiple charges after police located a small arsenal of guns on the top floor of the Hyatt Regency on Louisiana Street downtown, Houston police said.
The man was arrested for unlawfully carrying a weapon and trespassing. When investigators looked into his room further, they located an AR-15, a shotgun, a handgun and lots of ammunition, Macintosh said.
Looks like it's against hotel policy, but exactly what does it take to be "unlawfully carrying a weapon" in Texas? Our gun laws are so nuts that I don't know how you even violate the law anymore.