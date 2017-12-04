What's Wrong With The ACA

A few politicians acknowledge that we need a "bipartisan fix" or whatever to the ACA. Aside from "we need to stabilize the markets" there really is not much acknowledgment of what is actually wrong with the ACA. Even if you aren't a "single payer now" person (of course I am, though single payer is admittedly a kind of totem rather than a precise policy prescription), there's a weird lack of acknowledgment of what is actually wrong with the ACA, other than the fact that it doesn't make insurance companies happy enough.
People got no money, they want to get health care when they get sick, they don't want to worry about being able to afford it, and they don't want to have to spend 2 hours on the phone every day when they're in ICU.