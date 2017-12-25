Why Are People So Cruel

On this day, the fake birthday of the baby Jesus, it's a good question to ask. I don't think I'm a particularly nice and generous person, but I hope I draw the line (mostly) at active and aggressive cruelty. I might not always give the homeless person some money, but I won't run across the street to kick them, either.
When I read stories of, say, police brutality or ICE abuses, I just can't quite fathom how people are capable of that. I'll even allow the "panicky cop shoots someone" defense, but some of these stories are just about sadism. I guess when I was a teenager and my brain was broken as is the norm of teenagers I could have been a bully, but I grew up? I don't get it.