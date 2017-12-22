Would You Like To Talk To Your Abuser?

What is wrong with these people? The important thing is Mark Halperin's feefees, apparently.
The accusations against Halperin were... pretty bad. I mean, I hate ranking these things, and I often think we lack the words to describe these things precisely (because they aren't precise), but Halperin wasn't just accused of being an asshole boss, he was accused of sexual assault. More importantly, he denied those accusations (though admitted to being a bad boy generally), so what is he apologizing for? If his accusers are telling the truth, and he says they're lying, he's defaming them. Abusing them again. They're supposed to have coffee with him? Fuck you, Mika.
The brains of elites are broken.