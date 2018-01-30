Always Ahead Of The Curve

Carmakers and tech companies are predicting that self-driving cars will hit the road as soon as 2020 and presumably transform our entire society in just a few short years after that. But as we collect stories about the tech, the talent and the unintended consequences of autonomous vehicles, I’m putting my money on a slightly longer timeline.
Pay me a bunch of money and I'll tell you that it's going to be slightly longer than slightly longer.
Though I still don't understand why everyone (even the cynics!) thinks a technology that doesn't even work will be "safer." As I've said a million times, I don't really think safety is the issue, but I also don't get the widespread belief that they'll necessarily be safer.