Tuesday, January 30, 2018

Always Ahead Of The Curve

VCs and companies who don't want to light money on fire should pay me large amounts of money to consult for them.

Carmakers and tech companies are predicting that self-driving cars will hit the road as soon as 2020 and presumably transform our entire society in just a few short years after that. But as we collect stories about the tech, the talent and the unintended consequences of autonomous vehicles, I’m putting my money on a slightly longer timeline.


Pay me a bunch of money and I'll tell you that it's going to be slightly longer than slightly longer.

Though I still don't understand why everyone (even the cynics!) thinks a technology that doesn't even work will be "safer." As I've said a million times, I don't really think safety is the issue, but I also don't get the widespread belief that they'll necessarily be safer.
by Atrios at 10:09