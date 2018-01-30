Bets On How Many People He Kills?

Trump: "I would love to be able to bring back our country into a great form of unity. Without a major event where people pull together, that's hard to do. But I'd like to do it without that major event, because usually that major event is not a good thing. I would love to do it."— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 30, 2018
Looks like the plan is "millions."
The White House’s original choice for U.S. ambassador to South Korea is no longer expected to be nominated after he privately expressed disagreement in late December with the Trump administration’s North Korea policy, according to people familiar with the matter.
Victor D. Cha, an academic who served in the George W. Bush administration, raised his concerns with National Security Council officials over their consideration of a limited strike on the North aimed at sending a message without sparking a wider war — a risky concept known as a “bloody nose” strategy.
Remember when Trump dropped bombs on Syria for no reason that anyone understood and every pundit in DC had an orgasm?
Stay away from DC. And Korea.