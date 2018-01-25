"BUT WE NEED ALLIES!!!"
No, really, we don't. Bill Kristol is bad and always has been bad and always will be. The voice of the "resistance" should not be Republicans. The voice of Republicans is Republicans. The voice of the Tea Party is Republicans. The voice Trump is... Republicans. The public voice of everyone in politics is always Republicans. OK, and "centrist Democrats" who are, mostly, Republicans.
Republicans are bad. Stop promoting bad people just because they don't like Trump.
Also, too, Bush was bad. Bush's people were bad. It was horrible. Why does nobody remember?