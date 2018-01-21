But They Don't

But this just isn't true.
How disadvantaged are the Democrats when it comes to negotiating? So disadvantaged that the senior Democrat in the Senate was willing to agree to something that his party hates (and most Americans oppose) in exchange for something that nearly everyone, including Republicans, support.
The writer uses polling data to support this assertion, but my point is that while Republicans are pro-DACA enough, *elected Republicans* are happy to deport them all. There are a few Republicans - it pains me to say, including Lindsey Graham - who genuinely seem to care, though of course they all have other things they care about, too.