Buy And Hold

Went to get my hair cut, because my household robot doesn't do that yet, and was entertained by the guy in the next seat chatting to his stylist.
"So...do you know anything about cryptocurrency?"
"I really wish I had invested in bitcoin back when it was $.17... I would have been a multimillionaire by now... Going to do it soon."
I, too, wish I had bought lots of bitcoin then! I, too, would be a multimillionaire now. People make money on bubbles. The people who don't make money on bubbles are... the people who start talking about it to their stylist way after the inflationary period.