Bye Mr. Car Alarm Guy

Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., announced he will not seek re-election, adding to a record number of House Republicans heading for the exits ahead of the 2018 midterms — perhaps seeing the writing on the wall of a possible wave election.
There are now 31 Republicans who will not seek re-election in November: 19 who are retiring outright and another 12 who are running for higher office. And that list is is expected to grow in the coming weeks.
I guess I really don't understand ambition. Issa is rich. Why would anyone that rich want to be in the House, anyway? It's really not that great of a job.