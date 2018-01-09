Conservative Media Figures

I admit I have a hard time engaging them anymore. They are so transparently full of shit and ridiculous that it's not worth bothering. I'm not one who imagines there was some glorious past when moral and intellectual giant William F. Buckley was someone deserving of respect, but now they're all basically 35-year-old college Republicans. I mean, even Jonah Goldberg would try (and fail) to pretend to not be an idiot. They're all full of shit and they don't know or care (lying or stupid, the eternal question).