Cool Let Me See The Car

At its CES event, Nvidia unveiled a new self-driving platform called the Drive Pegasus. Powered by two of the company's powerful Drive Xavier chips, CEO Jensen Huang described the Pegasus as a "Level 5 self-driving car." A Level 5 car is generally thought to be a car that can drive in all driving situations, negating the need for a human driver — or even a steering wheel — entirely.
I really don't know how these people think they're going to solve "the last 100 feet problem" even if they work reasonably well otherwise (which I don't think they will, but...).