EvenTheLiberal

Back in the day, conservatives and the mainstream press would cite The Old New Republic ("even the liberal New Republic...") to bless conservative policies. This was a con because The Old New Republic was extremely conservative on most issues. You could do a "National Review or The New Republic" quiz and have a hard time figuring out which was which.
But aside from that con, you never see conservative publications or pundits saying things like, "Even The Nation..." or "Even former Clinton Treasury Secretary..." or whatever to bolster their views.
Why do liberals constantly look for validation from Republicans and conservatives. Who cares of some former W. flunky doesn't like Trump? I don't get it.