People is weird.
Tuesday, January 02, 2018
Eye of the Tiger
Some people just want to watch the world burn. I don't really know why that is, but I'm pretty convinced its true. Some of those people think they'll survive the apocalypse and, in fact, look forward to it. Gun nuts and preppers think they'll be little feudal lords in the new civilization, shooting the libs who are trying to clamber into their
castle bunker for a can of baked beans, or whatever. They think they have a particular set of skills which doesn't serve them so well in this era, but will certain serve them well in the next one. Sadly you can get in trouble for shooting the libs and enslaving people these days, but soon that arsenal can be put to good use. At least for the 2 days your generator keeps powering your Xbox and the 3 before you die of radiation poisoning.
People is weird.
by Atrios at 22:24