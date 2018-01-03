Wednesday, January 03, 2018

Firefox

Oh sure.

The world’s biggest carmakers and technology companies are spending billions of dollars to perfect your ability to drive without thinking. Nissan Motor Co. is taking a different direction -- trying to “decode” your thinking so hands-on driving is more fun.

The Japanese company will unveil and test its “brain-to-vehicle” technology at next week’s Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. The “B2V” system requires a driver to wear a skullcap that measures brain-wave activity and transmits its readings to steering, acceleration and braking systems that can start responding before the driver initiates the action.

Also, useless, because we will have self-driving cars.
by Atrios at 12:00