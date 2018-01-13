Free Money For Black People

President Donald Trump was apparently unaware that not all—in fact, the vast majority—of welfare beneficiaries are not black as recently as last March, according to a new report.
In the spring of 2017, the newly elected president met with members of the Congressional Black Caucus. During that meeting, one of the members mentioned to Trump that welfare reform would be detrimental to her constituents— adding, “Not all of whom are black,” according to NBC News.
It isn't just Fox News, of course. In various ways big and small our "mainstream" media regularly portrays poverty (except that of unemployed coal miners as they are the cool fashion trend) and welfare especially as black issues.
And, of course, aside from Medicaid, pennies for food stamps, and a patchwork of social programs, there isn't anything that, even in the broadest sense, can be called "welfare" anyway.