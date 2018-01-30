Of course there's a degree of hackishness in political punditry. People are rooting for their team no matter how much they pretend they aren't. But there should be limits. News outlets that regularly put liars and hypocrites on the air or in the funny papers aren't actually providing "journalism" to their audiences.
A weird thing is that genuine ideological journalism (especially from The Left, but that's another conversation) is held in lower regard than just pure hackery. I'm not sure why that is.