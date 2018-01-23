While Musk’s venture hasn’t done much yet, beyond dig a few test tunnels and talk about the state of the technology of tunnel borers and how much it could be improved, it has sold a lot of hats – 50,000, to be exact, a figure which Musk himself touted when citing the company’s ability to make money from its branding even before attempting to commercialize its primary business. That was apparently something a speaker at the council meeting raised, too – but as a warning.
Said meeting attendee called the Boring Co. a “thinly capitalized company that has made money selling hats,” Bloomberg reports.
Tuesday, January 23, 2018
Hats
Haha.
