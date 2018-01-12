He's Not Racist - But People Love That He's Racist!!!

To point out the obvious, the problem isn't that the asshole in charge said that he didn't want uneducated or even poor people coming to the US. I find that a problem, but it isn't strictly racist. To say that we only want Ph.D engineers coming here from other places isn't my immigration position, but it's a race-neutral position (sort of, anyway). It fits in with the whole "merit migration" view. But to want people from "Norway" regardless of their supposed skills, and not people from, well, where black people come from even if they're Nobel Prize winners is, you know, racist AF.