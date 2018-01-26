INDIANAPOLIS -- In order to make Indianapolis more attractive as home to Amazon's second headquarters, a House committee gave the green light Wednesday to a bill that would lift the current ban on light rail that's written into Indiana law.
Amazon said direct access to rail, train, subway/metro and bus routes is one of four key requirements in its request for proposals.
State Rep. Justin Moed (D-Indianapolis) says all mass transit options need to be on the table to keep Indy in the race for Amazon's second headquarters.