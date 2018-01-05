It Was A Dumb Slogan, Brent

Much can be written about how conservatives get to claim to be the real stewards of "True America" and liberals don't. It's stupid and unfair, fine. But "America is Already Great" is probably the stupidest thing ever said by a Democratic presidential candidate ever. I don't get why people keep justifying it. Bill was mocked for "I feel your pain" but...that was good.
Trump is a senile bullshitter, and all of us savvy people knew that, but the Clinton campaign fucked up and I am tired of people defending it. "America is already great." Whatever.