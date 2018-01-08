Jew Counters

Asked if Trump is antisemitic, Wolff says: "He's aware of who is Jewish in a way that feels creepy."— Max Tani (@maxwelltani) January 8, 2018
I've experienced this type of person quite a lot in my life. I'm not Jewish. I've never self-identified as Jewish. There are are Jews on my father's side (not my mother's) but he never really self-identified as Jewish. Still for whatever reason people I've met (the fathers of girlfriends, for example) suspected I was Jewish and upon finding out about my family background thought it somehow made sense (I have actually been told that). I was never quite sure that meant, but OK.
Were these people anti-Semitic? I'd say yes, but maybe that's too strong. Still "aware of who is Jewish in a way that feels creepy" described it exactly.