Burn it all down. That is the calm and reasoned conclusion to which I have come as one horror story after another unspooled in the courtroom. Nobody employed in the upper echelons at USA Gymnastics, or at the United States Olympic Committee, or at Michigan State University should still have a job. If accessorial or conspiracy charges plausibly can be lodged against those people, they should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. Those people should come out of civil courts wearing barrels. Their descendants should be answering motions in the 22nd Century. In fact, I can argue convincingly that none of those three institutions should continue to exist in its current form. USA Gymnastics and the USOC should lose their non-profit status forthwith. Michigan State should lose its status within the NCAA for at least five years. American gymnastics is no longer a sport. It’s a conspiracy of pedophiles and their enablers.
Wednesday, January 24, 2018
Lock Them All Up
The law is an ass and I am not qualified to have Opinions on specific appropriate criminal charges, but as Charlie says, all of Nassar's enablers, and the enablers of the enablers, need to pay. If appropriate legal remedies are not available, then they should not be able to go out in public without people shouting at them.
by Atrios at 13:00