Metro is Good!

Metro is also facing competition from ride-hailing companies such as Lyft and Uber. The car services are faster than most buses, and — thanks to subsidies from venture capital firms — cost just a few dollars more than a Metro trip.
But, yes, subsidized (by their money-losing VCs) cabs (I am tired of people calling them ride-shares. They aren't. They're a cab.) are competition.
A few years ago, Bowden would have had no other option. Now, when she's tired or it's late, she gets off the bus and takes a Lyft at her halfway point. That ride costs a few dollars more but saves her half an hour.
Until VCs tire of lighting their money on fire.