Wednesday, January 24, 2018

Metro is Good!

No my experience as a tourist is not comparable to the experience of someone who lives there and especially not someone with a daily commute, but LA's Metro is good! Armed with a good transit app on your phone - in LA I particularly liked the transit app called.. wait for it... Transit - and you can go anywhere!


Metro is also facing competition from ride-hailing companies such as Lyft and Uber. The car services are faster than most buses, and — thanks to subsidies from venture capital firms — cost just a few dollars more than a Metro trip.

But, yes, subsidized (by their money-losing VCs) cabs (I am tired of people calling them ride-shares. They aren't. They're a cab.) are competition.

A few years ago, Bowden would have had no other option. Now, when she's tired or it's late, she gets off the bus and takes a Lyft at her halfway point. That ride costs a few dollars more but saves her half an hour.

Until VCs tire of lighting their money on fire.
by Atrios at 14:00