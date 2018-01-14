On my last day in Las Vegas, I trekked up to Container Park, where the shuttle loop begins and ends. And after my short, ten-to-fifteen minute ride, I have to say: If this is the future of public transit, sign me up.
Don't get me wrong, I do think these types of fixed route driverless buses can "work" in some circumstances (unlike the driverless car fantasy), but why would people who won't ride a bus ride these? I mean, it's free, sure, who doesn't love a free taxi ride, but otherwise?
Sure if going driverless really brings down costs (questionable) and these things proliferate I'm not going to stand in the way, but from the consumer preference side, who cares if it doesn't have a driver? "Ooh it's neat" lasts the first time you ride it. If you wouldn't have taken the shuttle with a driver, why would you take one without one? I don't get it. Also, too, it isn't any faster than walking, which isn't weird for this type of thing, but normally people used to driving get very upset if you tell them it will take 10-15 minutes to go .6 miles.
People is weird.