Not Very Supreme

One of the themes of Get Out (see it, really) is that white people really believe black people have all the advantages these days, and that these advantages are somehow unfair to white people. This extends beyond the belief about "no fair affirmative action!!!!" to the sense that maybe black people are, actually, better (more athletic, more attractive, etc.).
When you look who the patron saint of white supremacy is these days - Donald Trump - you get that the white nationalist "movement" is less about a belief in white supremacy, and more the increasing fear that... they're not. The competition is tough. Superior genes, hahahahaha.