Now's The Time

I used to be a marijuana legalization squish. I was an idiot and I was wrong and while I don't think I influenced the world in any way on this issue I am sorry. Even if (and I say if, not endorsing) we think discouraging marijuana use is appropriate public policy, no one should enter our criminal justice system because they were in a possession of a bit of weed. We can debate precisely what "legalization" should mean (taxation, regulation, etc.) but basically making it a crime has been an excuse to put black people in jail
(CNN)In a seismic shift, Attorney General Jeff Sessions will announce Thursday that he is rescinding a trio of memos from the Obama administration that adopted a policy of non-interference with marijuana-friendly state laws, according to a source with knowledge of the decision.
Along with the many other excuses.
Dems need to start saying it out loud. Sure the Obama administration did the right thing, but they did it quietly. Want voters to know? Tell them.