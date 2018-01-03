My asshole cats turn 16 today. Ok, not actually today, I'm not sure exactly when they were born, but about today. They predate this sucky blog by about 3 months, but basically they've been with me as long as the blog as been with me (and you, poor readers.) Funny how they change over the years. They're brothers (or littermates, whatever) but like all family things evolve. They mostly get along, but occasionally not. They're more clingy and needy than they were when they were younger. The tuxedo demands attention during the day, and the grey one demands attention at night. Mostly they keep each other company, though the grey one has decided that the bedroom is his territory.
No other deep thoughts. Tomorrow is... Thursday!