Significant Municipal Investment

”Ford’s vision for the smart city is an interesting premise, but at this point it’s not much more than that,” said Jessica Caldwell, Edmunds executive director of industry analysis. “Bringing this smart city to reality will require significant municipal cooperation and investment, and it remains to be seen if local governments share Ford’s ambitions. It’s admirable that Ford is taking a philosophical approach and is looking at how connected vehicles can change society for the better, however, this future is a long way off.”