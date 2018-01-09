So Much For Those Jobs And Overtime

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration would cut or delay funding for border surveillance, radar technology, patrol boats and customs agents in its upcoming spending plan to curb illegal immigration — all proven security measures that officials and experts have said are more effective than building a wall along the Mexican border.
The Berlin wall didn't "work" because it was a wall. It worked because it was a wall with guard towers and rifles. Not that I want that, but take away the people and...well, your wall isn't going to last too long.