Spot The Obvious Problem Here

DETROIT — Don't tell Henry Ford, but getting a car in black may soon get harder.
That's because self-driving cars are safer and more efficient when they're light-colored, industry suppliers say.
...
Rather, it's because of how self-driving cars, which are poised to become every bit as revolutionary as Ford's Model T was then, are going to operate. One of their key sensors, the laser light-mapping systems called LiDAR, can more easily detect light-colored vehicles. A self-driving car needs to "see" other cars in order to avoid them.