Stand Up Or Give Up

An end to the impasse over funding the government that doesn’t resolve at least one of these two basic problems—Trump’s weakness or Ryan’s cowardice—is one that leaves the immigration dynamic unchanged. It creates a process that is likely to sputter and allows Republicans to avoid taking an unambiguous position on whether the Dreamers should be allowed to stay or not.
Republicans don't want to help the DREAMers. Okay. Make them say so. Clearly. Instead of pretending to support "something" but then never supporting anything.