Travel to the U.S. has been on the decline ever since President Donald Trump took office, and new data from the Commerce Department shows the slump translates to a cost of $4.6 billion in lost spending and 40,000 jobs, according to an analysis by the U.S. Travel Association.
Sunday, January 28, 2018
Stay Home
I have no idea if this is really Trump-related, but I would advise anyone to avoid visiting this country, and certainly advise anyone to not come here to be a student, right now. I don't mean in a "BOYCOTT TRUMP" sense, I just mean that once they start playing Calvinball with immigration in various ways, you can quite easily find yourself on the "banned from re-entry" list because some CBP agent decided you looked at them the wrong way. Don't come unless you need to, because you might not be allowed to when you actually need to.
by Atrios at 11:47