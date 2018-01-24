That's Precisely What Happened

As Roy says:
Again, once upon a time I assumed such a brain-melting idea as the Democrats using the CIA to trick Bush into the Iraq War would be beneath a popular radio star like Limbaugh -- the proof being that he never tried it before, presumably because even his numbskull listeners would assume he'd lost it. But in our new age he apparently thinks it's worth a shot.
I'm not sure this will get much above the fever swamps, but the fever swamp dwellers run the country now, so I predict that within 3 months young conservatives (and young is anybody under 40...well, anybody white under 40... these days) will accept this history as gospel. In another couple of years the war will have been started by President Gore, and his disgrace led to the election of George Bush in 2004, who cleaned up Gore's mess which is why we have no more troops in the Middle East.